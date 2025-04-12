Defiance, resistance and remembrance in Gaza – why Palestinians are recording the assault they are under.

The renewal of Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza has unleashed yet more death, destruction and displacement, but Palestinians remain determined to make the world witness their plight.

Contributors:

Shahd Abusalama – Palestinian scholar and artist

Omer Bartov – Professor of Holocaust and Genocide Studies, Brown University

Abdaljawad Omar – Lecturer, Birzeit University; writer and analyst

The art of the political podcast interview

The 2024 United States presidential race was the first “podcast” election – and given the millions of views and votes a podcast appearance can bring, it won’t be the last. Ryan Kohls reports on the allure of – and the problems with – the political podcast interview.

Featuring:

Susie Banikarim – Media strategist and consultant

Max Tani – Media editor, Semafor

Cenk Uygur – Creator and host, The Young Turks