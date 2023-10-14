“Residents of Gaza braced for a lengthy assault by the Israeli military, which on Friday demanded a mass evacuation of some of the territory’s most densely populated neighborhoods,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“Early Friday, Israel’s military airdropped fliers over Gaza City, warning civilians that they should move south in advance of a military operation against Hamas.”

Said an Israeli Defense spokesman: “It will be lengthy. It will be lethal. It will be powerful. And it will be for forever.”

Save to Favorites