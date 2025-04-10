Israel has bombed one of Gaza’s only operational water desalination plants that was supplying clean drinking water to the strip. Many Palestinians now fear dying of thirst before being killed in the ongoing bombardment.
Published On 10 Apr 2025
Published On 10 Apr 2025
