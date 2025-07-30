Activists accusing Egypt of refusing to let aid into the Gaza Strip amid a mounting starvation crisis in the Israeli-blockaded territory have launched protests at Egyptian embassies around the world.

From Sweden, Ireland, the UK, Spain and Finland to South Africa, Libya and Turkey, a string of protests has erupted worldwide demanding Cairo “break the siege” by opening the Rafah crossing to allow aid into the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The movement began on 21 July, when 27-year-old Egyptian activist and content creator Anas Habib chained shut the entrance to the Egyptian embassy in the Netherlands in a solo protest.

Live-streaming the event, he said that if Egypt keeps the Rafah crossing closed, then its embassies will remain closed “until Gaza opens”.

“For two years, they’ve participated in their [Palestinians’] killing and starvation… lying to the poor people who live there, telling them: ‘No, the crossing is closed from the [Israeli] side, not from ours,” he said in his video.

Two days later, new protesters locked the same embassy again.

Soon after, activists around the world followed suit, using metal chains and locks at the entrances of Egyptian embassies.

