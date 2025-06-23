At least 55,998 people, most of them women and children, have been killed in Israel’s war on Gaza since 7 October 2023, medical sources said on Monday.

The number of wounded has risen to 131,559. The sources added that many victims remain trapped under rubble in areas rescue teams have been unable to reach.

In the past 24 hours, 39 people were confirmed killed, including one body recovered from debris, and 317 others were wounded and taken to hospitals across the territory.

Since 18 March, when Israeli forces resumed operations following the collapse of a ceasefire, 5,685 people have been killed and 19,518 wounded, the sources said.