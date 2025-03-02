Amid the death and destruction left behind by more than a year of war, Palestinians in the Abu Mustafa neighborhood of Khan Younis welcomed the first day of Ramadan early Saturday morning with a communal suhoor, a predawn meal that begins the daily fast.

Ramadan, the most sacred month of the Islamic calendar and a joyous time for Muslims around the world, comes during a time of growing uncertainty this year — following the expiration of the first phase of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, with many questioning if there will be a second phase or an extension of the first.

On Saturday, colorful lights flickered in celebration of the holy month, which is when Muslims believe the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad over 1,000 years ago.

The suhoor, an initiative sponsored by Jordan, had a large turnout that included mostly children. Hundreds sat at a table that seemed to stretch for miles, laden with cheese, vegetables, falafel, olives and bread. Symbolizing resilience and the joyous ambience, messages wishing Gazans a happy Ramadan were drawn on the few remaining walls of destroyed buildings.

Palestinians in Khan Younis gather for suhoor, a predawn meal, early Saturday morning. NBC News

Young children at the gathering sang a popular Ramadan song by Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi: “Everywhere we walk, there are Ramadan lanterns and decoration in the street. The sound of the adhan [the Islamic call to prayer] pours into the heart, and we pray taraweeh [Ramadan voluntary night prayer] in the mosque.”

Aya Abu Mostafa, who attended the suhoor, said that although the gathering was right in front of the rubble of her family home, it made her feel hopeful.

“Today we celebrate and feel proud that we are the Palestinian people, who are known for their resilience,” Abu Mostafa told an NBC News crew on the ground. “Today, we celebrate Ramadan, which unites us and provides us with joy and hope. This year, we feel safe during Ramadan, unlike last year, when we were living in fear.”

Abu Mostafa said her aspirations for the future are to live in safety, without the buzzing of drones.

“We hope to live with pride and joy, like all the children of the world,” she said.

Shahed Abu Mustafa, beaming with joy, wishes for the same.

“I am very happy that we decorated the neighborhood and that the war ended,” she said. “All the kids are happy and our gathering is very nice. I hope it will always be like this with such an atmosphere.”

Palestinians in Rafah sit down for iftar, or breakfast, after the first day of the fast on Saturday evening. NBC News

Hours later, a similar initiative sponsored by Kuwait in the southern Gaza city of Rafah provided fasting Palestinians with 5,000 meals for iftar, a meal in which Muslims break their fast at sunset.

Hundreds gathered at a table resembling the mileslong one from the suhoor, breaking their fast with rice and chicken amid the sunset call to prayer.

Malaak Fada, who helped organize the iftar, recalled how that street in Rafah looked before the war.

“Before the war, this street was crowded with happy people going to the markets,” she said. “Here there was a watercress salesman, over there was a pickles salesman, and over there was a juice salesman. The Ramadan vibes were amazing because all the people had decorated their homes.”

Fada said it was this nostalgia that inspired her.

“When I saw how the street looked [after the war] and saw how sad the people were, and how everything around us is sad and breaks our hearts, I said, ‘No, we need to bring this street back to life like before the war, and even more,’” she said.

Many Gazans remain hopeful for a better future, even as Israel cut off aid to the enclave Sunday in an attempt to pressure Hamas into accepting a new ceasefire proposal.

Israel faced criticism for the move, including from the foreign minister of Egypt, who accused the country of using “starvation as a weapon.”

Even so, Mamdouh A’rab Abu Oday says he will not leave Gaza.

“Despite what happens to us, we are united and together,” he said. “We tell the entire world that we are together and we will not leave our country.”