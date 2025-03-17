(Reuters) – Russia’s state-controlled gas giant Gazprom recorded a net loss of 1.076 trillion roubles ($12.89 billion) in 2024 under Russian accounting standards (RAS), Interfax news agency reported.

In 2023 the company reported net profit of 695.6 billion roubles under RAS.

The loss was primarily due to a decrease in the market value of shares in Gazprom Neft, Gazprom oil arm.

Gazprom is expected to publish 2024 results under international financial reporting standards (IFRS) by the end of April, Interfax reported.

($1 = 83.4455 roubles)

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)