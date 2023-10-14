You spend months trawling the internet and shlepping around properties in search of a dream home at the right price.

Then, just when you think you’ve found the perfect purchase, the vendor calls off the sale thanks to an opportunist with deep pockets making a higher bid.

Being gazumped is a miserable experience, but it can also cost buyers large sums of money, too, since you may have already paid for a surveyor or instructed a solicitor to draw up the sale documents.

So how can you make sure your offer is honoured by the seller? Here’s what the experts have to say…

It’s not illegal

Mean-spirited, unethical and down right inconvenient? Tick, tick, tick. Gazumping is all of the above.

Unfortunately, no laws are being broken when someone outbids you on an agreed purchase.

‘Until the contracts are exchanged, either party — buyer or seller — can change their mind,’ says Jonathan Rolande, from the National Association of Property Buyers. That’s why being prepared is vital.

Always move fast

By law, estate agents have to put every offer forward to the seller, explains Suzanne Morgan, area director at Purplebricks estate agents.

However, if a buyer has already shown commitment, the seller is less tempted to accept a new offer.

‘The quicker a buyer gets proceedings under way, the less likely they are to be gazumped,’ she says.

‘So instruct solicitors, pay for searches and surveys, and return paperwork as soon as possible. The speedier the process, the lower the risk.’

Another way to save time is to get a mortgage agreement in principle from your lender before you make an offer.

This enables you to find out if you can borrow the amount you need to buy or remortgage a house or flat, without a full credit check.

Make friends

Being on good terms with the seller and estate agency staff can only help the process.

‘This is a people business,’ says Ben Waites, of WS Residential. ‘Many sellers will prefer to sell to people who they have developed a good relationship with, will use the property as they have and will get along with their neighbours.’

Jonathan Rolande agrees. ‘If you can, try to meet the estate agent and the seller in person, and let them know how much you like the property and why it suits you, such as it’s near your children’s school or it’s ideal for walking to work.

‘People are less likely to pull the rug out if they are more personally involved.’

The warning signs

Look out for any signs that the house is still being marketed in any way, suggests Jonathan Rolande.

‘Is the board still reading for sale, is the property still on the agent’s website showing as available?

‘If you want to be stealthy, you could ask a friend to call the agent and see if it’s still being offered — if it is, that would be a bad sign!’

Up for grabs? If the property you have made an offer on is still being marketed by the agent, it leaves you open to being gazumped, says Jonathan Rolande

You could ask your solicitor to put together a lock-out agreement, too.

This is a contract between a buyer and seller that means the buyer has exclusive rights to buy the property within a set time period.

Take out insurance

Unfortunately, in most cases, money talks — and there is no way back from that.

Taking out homebuyer protection insurance could help, advises Tabitha Cumming, a property expert from The Lease Extension Company.

She says: ‘This, at least, can help you to claim back conveyancing and survey fees, as well as other costs you have had to pay out if the seller accepts a higher offer from someone else.’

As a last resort, you could always try a higher offer yourself, says Suzanne Morgan. ‘But there’s an argument that it might be time to move on as, if it’s happened once, it could happen again.’