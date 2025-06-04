Scenes from previous Gulf Business Breakfast Briefings.

From booming IPO pipelines to surging interest in residence-by-investment schemes, the UAE remains one of the most compelling destinations for capital in 2025.

To decode what’s driving this momentum, Gulf Business will host its next flagship Breakfast Briefing panel event on June 25 at the Metropolitan Hotel Dubai, bringing together industry leaders for a morning of sharp analysis and forward-looking discussion.

Under the theme “UAE’s hottest investment trends: what’s driving growth in 2025”, the event promises a wide-ranging conversation on the forces shaping investor appetite — from shifting global mobility patterns and public listings to the impact of generational wealth transfer and digital disruption in finance.

Set against the backdrop of the UAE’s pro-investment policies and continued economic resilience, the panel will offer insights for both seasoned investors and new entrants looking to gain an edge in the region.

A top-tier speaker lineup

Among the confirmed speakers are:

Yasmine Omari , head of wealth planning, Bank of Singapore

Yogesh Khairajani , global market strategist, Century Financial

Gemma Wild , head of global collaboration, MENA GPB, HSBC

Manasvi Ghelani , associate director – customer engagement, Middle East Africa, Frost & Sullivan

Muhammed Hassan , capital markets leader, PwC

Dave Chaggar , sales director, Capital Club Limited

Adel Mardini , CEO, Jetex

Rahul Singh , managing director, Thrifty & Dollar Car Rental

Claire Vuylsteke , director, Orbcom

Karishma Hingorani, founder and podcaster, Karishma Konnect

Three key sessions will headline the event:

Global mobility & residence-by-investment

Kicking off at 9:15am, this session explores how geopolitical uncertainty and changing tax landscapes are driving demand for alternative citizenship and relocation. Moderated by Orbcom’s Claire Vuylsteke, the panel will discuss the role of residence-by-investment in securing personal freedom and capital diversification for HNWIs based in the UAE.

IPO outlook: 2025 and beyond

As Dubai and Abu Dhabi ramp up their listings strategies, this panel — moderated by Gulf Business Group Editor Gareth van Zyl — will explore what’s next for capital markets in the region. Speakers from Century Financial, PwC and Frost & Sullivan will dissect the performance of recent IPOs, investor sentiment, and how the UAE stacks up against global exchanges.

The great wealth transfer & new investment strategies

With trillions of dollars set to shift hands globally over the coming decade, this final session looks at how family offices, private banks and platforms are adapting. Moderated by Karishma Hingorani, panellists from Bank of Singapore, HSBC and Capital Club will explore emerging investment behaviour among digital-native inheritors, and the future of wealth planning in the region.

Invitation to investors and professionals

The Gulf Business Breakfast Panel begins with registration and networking at 8:00am, followed by a welcome address and opening remarks. Attendance is free by invitation or registration, but places are limited.

Whether you’re a wealth advisor, entrepreneur, family office executive or institutional investor, this is a morning designed to help you make sense of the UAE’s most powerful investment signals — and position accordingly.