Oman’s real estate market is quietly transforming into one of the Gulf region’s most promising investment opportunities.

Driven by its ambitious Vision 2040 diversification strategy, Oman has positioned real estate and tourism as key pillars for economic growth, creating strong incentives for GCC investors looking for stability, affordability, and sustained returns.

Current market dynamics: Stability and growth

The sultanate’s real estate sector contributed OMR 1.08bn to its GDP by the end of 2024, reflecting steady growth underpinned by government initiatives and investor confidence.

With the population projected to grow from 5.3 million today to 7.7 million by 2040, demand for residential housing is set to remain robust, particularly in urban hubs like Muscat and Salalah.

The residential real estate market alone is expected to reach $226.25bn by 2025, with a projected CAGR of 5.04% between 2025 and 2029.

Who’s investing and why?

Investor interest from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Europe, the US, India, and Pakistan is growing notably, drawn by Oman’s lower property values, approximately three to five times lower than Dubai’s, and comparable quality of infrastructure.

Investors find Oman attractive due to its safe and politically stable environment, transparent market conditions, and competitive returns, with rental yields ranging between 5 to 8 per cent.

Integrated Tourism Complexes (ITCs) have become particularly appealing to foreign buyers, offering rare gateways for freehold ownership in designated zones, coupled with lifestyle amenities and potential residency visas for buyers and their families.

Areas of high investor interest

Muscat and Salalah currently lead the market, offering distinct advantages. Muscat provides an established urban infrastructure and critical economic importance, hosting key government institutions and major financial flows. Salalah, conversely, offers a unique natural appeal with its summer monsoon season that transforms the region into a green oasis, unparalleled within the GCC. Both cities host formally designated ITC zones, enabling foreign investors unrestricted freehold property ownership.

Beyond these cities, upcoming developments in Musandam, Duqm, and various industrial hubs indicate broader regional expansion, suggesting significant future investment opportunities.

Upcoming developments

Several significant projects are underway, transforming Oman’s coastal, mountainous and urban landscapes. AIDA by DarGlobal is situated on a picturesque plateau 130 meters above sea level, offering villas, townhouses, apartments, branded hospitality, retail spaces, and the Trump Golf Club, all set within luxurious surroundings.

The Sustainable City Yiti by SDIC is pioneering sustainable development with advanced green technologies, significantly reducing maintenance costs and operational expenses, and featuring residential, educational, commercial, and recreational amenities.

A new ultra-luxury beachfront project is set to launch soon on Yiti Beach, one of Muscat’s most desirable shorelines. Highly anticipated by both European and GCC investors, the project will feature apartments, villas, and townhouses nestled in lush landscaped gardens, as well as cafés, restaurants, and a beachfront club. Additionally, Muscat’s Luxury ITC Project in Muttrah is set to offer ultra-luxury waterfront residential units and retail spaces, strategically positioned in Muscat’s historic centre.

Branded residences from prestigious international names such as St. Regis, Mandarin Oriental, and La Vie by Tivoli are also emerging, attracting high-end buyers seeking prestige alongside potential capital gains.

Strategic initiatives supporting growth

The Omani government continues to facilitate market expansion by allocating additional land for ITC zones and supporting significant hotel and hospitality growth—35 new hotels are planned within five years, increasing hotel room supply by 25 per cent. This growth is focused on coastal and cultural hubs aligned with Vision 2040’s tourism strategy.

To sustain market momentum, developers are advised to align their projects closely with investor expectations, emphasizing quality, sustainability, and unique lifestyle propositions. These strategic moves ensure both market attractiveness and long-term investment appeal.

The outlook

Analysis indicates robust and continued growth in Oman’s property values, with notable off-plan projects demonstrating annual price increases between 15 to 18 per cent. However, the country faces a substantial housing deficit, estimated at 340,000 units by 2040, signifying significant opportunities for early movers who identify and invest in high-demand sectors and locations.

Oman’s real estate market stands at a pivotal moment, offering GCC investors a compelling mix of affordability, stability, lifestyle benefits, and sustained returns. Complemented by its diverse and breathtaking landscapes, from pristine beaches to lush mountains and verdant oases, Oman represents an increasingly attractive investment destination poised for significant regional impact.

The writer is the COO of Whitewill Real Estate in Oman and Abu Dhabi.