Image: Getty Images

Kuwait has officially launched a new electronic visa (e-visa) system, aimed at simplifying and accelerating entry procedures for travelers, residents, and official visitors, as part of its broader digital transformation and tourism strategy.

The newly implemented platform, managed by the Ministry of Interior, supports four visa categories — tourist, family, business, and official — and is expected to reduce processing times and eliminate administrative hurdles.

The tourist visa allows a stay of up to 90 days and is designed for individuals wishing to explore Kuwait’s cultural and leisure offerings.

The family visa, valid for 30 days, enables Kuwaiti residents to invite relatives for short-term stays, facilitating family reunification.

The business visa, also valid for 30 days, is tailored to foreign professionals, entrepreneurs, and corporate representatives visiting for meetings, events, or commercial negotiations.

The official visa category is granted to diplomats and government delegations on formal missions, including international conferences and bilateral meetings, based on invitations from Kuwaiti authorities.

How to apply on the e-visa platform

The e-visa platform is accessible through the Ministry of Interior’s official portal.

The move aligns with Kuwait’s long-term strategy to enhance digital public services and reinforce its position as a key destination for tourism, investment, and diplomacy.

The new system complements other regional initiatives, including the anticipated GCC Grand Tours Visa, a multi-country permit that is expected to be launched soon.

Read: Kuwait moves ahead: Gulf rail link design contract signed