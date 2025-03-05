GCT Semiconductor and Globalstar Collaborate on IoT Modules for Satellite and Cellular Networks



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 05, 2025













GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc. (“GCT”) (NYSE: GCTS), a leading provider of 4G and 5G semiconductor solutions, has announced a strategic collaboration with Globalstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSAT), a prominent satellite and mobile communications company, to develop advanced two-way satellite messaging systems for Globalstar’s mobile devices and modules. This partnership will incorporate GCT’s IoT chipset, GDM7243i, into Globalstar’s RM200M product, with future integration of its GDM7243SL 4G LTE chip and a 5G IoT chipset designed to enhance compatibility with Globalstar’s satellite network.





Both companies are presenting their latest innovations at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from March 3 to 6, 2025. GCT’s exhibit is located in Hall 5, stand 5J56, while Globalstar is showcasing its solutions in Hall 2, stand 2C74.





“GCT’s GDM7243i stands out as a top choice for narrowband IoT applications, including trackers and satellite GPS devices,” said Alex Katko, VP of Product Engineering at Globalstar. “Globalstar evaluated many options for our next-generation product suite, and we selected GCT because GDM7243i with GDM7243SL was a compelling solution combo. The narrowband and low-power capability of GDM7243i, alongside the flexible multi-mode GDM7243SL, will enable Globalstar devices and modules to fully connect and seamlessly switch between cellular and satellite networks worldwide.”





“GCT is thrilled to partner with a pioneering leader in satellite communications, a company poised for a bright future with numerous opportunities in this expanding industry,” said John Schlaefer, CEO of GCT. “By leveraging our expertise in IoT, 4G and NTN technology, along with our flagship 4G chips, GDM7243i and GDM7243SL, we are eager to further expand into the non-terrestrial market with our 5G products. Together with Globalstar, we aim to be at the forefront of satellite communications technology and meet the increasing demand for trackers, satellite phones and other IoT solutions.”





With this collaboration, GCT and Globalstar establish themselves as leaders in supporting networks with two-way satellite messaging systems. Their joint efforts will focus on developing LTE and IoT products to further enhance Globalstar’s solution offerings.





