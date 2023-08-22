Frame Fatales, the Games Done Quick spin-off for women and non-binary speedrunners, just wrapped up its summer event Flame Fatales with a total of $110,000 raised for the Malala Fund. The online event ran from August 13 to 20, and featured over 60 runs including Stardew Valley, Tears of the Kingdom, and Pokemon Scarlet/Violet.

The event raised over $110,835 for the Malala Fund, a non-profit organization focused on girls’ education around the world. The organisation advocates for policy changes and resources that support all girls getting a secondary education, as well as investing in and amplifying the activists fighting for change.

As well as raising money for charity, Flame Fatates aims to raise the profile of female and non-binary speedrunners in the community. The week-long summer event featured over 60 events, with highlights including Tears of the Kingdom’s first appearance in a GDQ event, a three-player run of PlateUp!, and other games including Pokemon Scarlet, Stardew Valley, Final Fantasy X, and Resident Evil Village.

Videos of all Flame Fatales runs can be watched now on Games Done Quick’s YouTube.

Frame Fatales runs two events annually, one winter event and one summer event. The next event will be Frost Fatales, taking place on March 3-10, 2024, which will benefit the National Women’s Law Center, a non-profit that advocates for women’s and LGBTQ+ rights.

The next main Games Done Quick event will be Awesome Games Done Quick, which runs every winter, but GDQ will also be running spin-off events at TwitchCon and PAX West this year.