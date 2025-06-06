Image: Supplied

As the Middle East cements its role as a global aviation powerhouse, all eyes are on the region’s rapidly expanding fleets, world-class carriers, and multi-billion-dollar infrastructure investments. In this interview, Gulf Business speaks to Aziz Koleilat, president and CEO of METCIS at GE Aerospace, to unpack the momentum behind the region’s aviation ascent.

From national strategies shaping air travel to the emergence of the Middle East as a future MRO hub, Koleilat shares insights on what’s driving growth, the challenges ahead, and GE Aerospace’s priorities as it marks its first year as an independent company.

The Middle East has transformed into a major aviation hub. From your vantage point at GE Aerospace, what are the key factors driving this remarkable growth, and how sustainable is this trajectory?

The Middle East’s aviation story is one of incredible transformation. We’ve seen the region evolve from a mere stopover to a global aviation hub, with carriers competing to offer comprehensive networks and top-tier service. This sustained expansion is evident in the long-term growth figures, with the region achieving an average annual growth rate of 6.8 per cent, outpacing the global average since 2000.

Looking ahead, the Middle East’s commercial aviation market is poised for continued growth, fueled by increasing demand, the emergence of budget airlines, and substantial aircraft orders.

The region’s fleet is projected to expand at an annual rate of 5.1 per cent between 2025–2035, driven by the adoption of narrow-body aircraft. Long-term success, however, hinges on embracing more efficient practices and fostering technological innovation.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading forces in the region’s aviation sector. Can you elaborate on their distinct approaches and how they are shaping the future of air travel in the Middle East?

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE are demonstrating a strong appetite for growth, but with distinct strategies. In Qatar, dramatic growth has been driven by Qatar Airways, as it has developed Doha into a global connecting point. In terms of available seat kilometres, Qatar Airways has advanced from 17th to 6th largest globally in 2024. Our recent agreement with Qatar Airways was the largest in GE Aerospace history.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 offers a compelling example of rapid growth in demand, with its strong emphasis on economic diversification through sectors such as tourism. This ambition is being realised through significant investments in infrastructure and the development of new tourism destinations.

And in the UAE, a sustained model of aviation-driven growth continues to be fueled by a thriving tourism sector and the country’s role as a strategic global connector. A recent report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) highlights the UAE’s aviation sector contributed $92bn or 18.2 per cent to the nation’s total GDP in 2023. This impact extends beyond direct employment, with the sector supporting 991,500 jobs across the wider supply chain, employee spending, and tourism activities.

All three countries recognise that as the region prepares to host world-class events and welcomes an influx of tourists, the reliability and efficiency of its aviation infrastructure will be critical in reaching national development goals.

The Middle East is poised to be an important global MRO market. What are the key drivers behind this trend, and what challenges and opportunities does it present for the region’s aviation industry?

The Middle East is indeed positioned well for the global maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market, driven by a substantial order book. The ten largest airlines in the Middle East already have a combined order book of 795 aircraft to be delivered by the end of the decade, one of the largest regional order books. This presents both opportunities and challenges. It requires investment in skilled talent, advanced technologies, and efficient processes to meet the growing demand for MRO services.

Looking beyond the immediate growth, what are the critical elements that will define the long-term success and sustainability of the Middle East’s aviation sector?

The future of aviation in the Middle East will be shaped by the effective use of digital solutions and the cultivation of a skilled workforce. Advanced data analytics can optimize flight operations, improve maintenance schedules, and enhance the passenger experience.

Investing in training programs and attracting top talent will be crucial for ensuring that the region has the expertise needed to implement these technologies and drive innovation. A focus on STEM education and partnerships with universities and technical colleges will be essential for building a pipeline of skilled aviation professionals.

As GE Aerospace commemorates its first year as an independent company, what is your message to the Middle East’s aviation community, and what are your priorities for the region in the coming years?

As GE Aerospace commemorates its first year as an independent company, we reaffirm our commitment to partnering with the Middle East’s aviation community to foster innovation and build a sustainable future for the industry.

We recognise the critical link between reliable infrastructure, efficient operations, and a seamless passenger experience. By understanding the unique challenges and opportunities in the region, we can collectively ensure its continued global success. We are committed to providing the technology and expertise needed to support ambitious national goals.

