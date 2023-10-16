GE HealthCare announced it signed a $44 million contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to develop AI-enabled point-of-care ultrasound technology to help clinicians diagnose and treat lung pathologies and traumatic injuries to the head, chest and abdomen.

The medtech company will build off its existing ultrasound technology to develop an AI-powered advanced probe and ultrasound system aimed at helping clinicians quickly triage and diagnose head trauma, blunt and penetrating trauma, multiple lung pathologies and lung injuries, including blast lung.

BARDA is part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the collaboration aims to improve routine delivery of care and enhance national preparedness for mass casualty incidents.

“Working with BARDA is another step toward realizing the enormous potential of ultrasound technology to help hospitals increase preparedness for mass casualty events, including a range of traumatic injuries and lung pathologies, as well as help improve treatment decision-making and enhance patient care,” Dietmar Seifriedsberger, global general manager of point of care and handheld ultrasound at GE HealthCare said in a statement.

THE LARGER TREND

GE completed the spinoff of its healthcare unit in January, and GE HealthCare has since made numerous announcements pertaining to acquisitions, partnerships and FDA clearance.

The spinoff entered into an agreement to acquire French company IMACTIS, developer of computed tomography (CT) interventional guidance technology, the same month it became an independent company. A month later, it announced it acquired Caption Health, maker of AI-enabled ultrasound guidance software.

Since its launch, GE HealthCare has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Precision DL deep learning image processing software and smartphone-sized Portrait Mobile wireless monitoring solution.

Last month, the company secured a $44 million grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to develop AI applications and tools to help healthcare providers in low- and middle-income countries perform ultrasound scans for fetal and maternal health and respiratory diseases.

It also announced it co-developed an AI algorithm with Mass General Brigham to help with scheduling predictions and formed a strategic partnership with Mayo Clinic to collaborate on research and product development focusing on AI, precision care and theranostics.