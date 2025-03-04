(Reuters) – Renewable energy company GE Vernova said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with Amazon’s cloud services business to support the e-commerce giant’s data center expansion plans.

GE Vernova said the agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) would address rising global energy demand, enhance grid security and reliability and reduce carbon emissions from electric power systems.

Big Tech has invested billions of dollars in developing AI technology and the required infrastructure, while also actively seeking cleaner energy sources to power these systems and reduce their carbon emissions.

The company plans to supply AWS with a wide range of solutions designed to electrify and reduce carbon emissions in data centers across North America, Europe and Asia.

“GE Vernova is well positioned through its broad portfolio of energy products and services to help AWS obtain reliable, cost-effective, and more sustainable electricity for its data centers,” said Pablo Koziner, the firm’s chief commercial officer.

As part of the agreement, AWS would assist GE Vernova in advancing its cloud migration and digital innovation efforts by providing cloud services solutions, the company added.

