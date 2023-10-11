When and Where Will Gen V Episode 5 Be Available to Watch?

Even though the series was originally scheduled to drop new episodes on Fridays, Prime Video dropped episodes 1-3 and episode 4 the night before at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT for U.S. subscribers. Episode 5 of Gen V is officially scheduled to come out on Friday Oct. 13th, but will likely be released early on Thursday Oct. 12th at the time listed above.

Gen V Episode 4 Recap

Episode 4 begins with Sam and Emma cleaning themselves up after their bloody escape from the woods. They’ve taken up refuge in an abandoned drive-in theater that Sam and Luke used to go to as kids. Sam and Emma connect over their shared trauma before Sam’s delusions once again take over and convince him to kill Dr. Cardosa (Marco Pigossi), who was responsible for his treatment in the Woods. Emma returns to God U to warn Marie (Jaz Sinclair) and the others.

Meanwhile, Vought has sent Robert Vernon a.k.a. Tek Knight (Derek Wilson) to God U for his True Crime series The Whole Truth. Tek Knight originally sets out to frame an unsuspecting student for Luke’s death to keep people from digging into the Woods, but instead decides to pin the disaster on Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn). However, Shetty isn’t one to go down without a fight, and threatens to release security footage that involves Knight sticking his penis in a variety of different holes if he doesn’t back off of her and leave the school alone.

Marie spends most of the episode trying to avoid Tek Knight’s lie detection skills while also doing what she can to find Emma, who has been missing since Andre (Chance Perdomo) sent her into the Woods to find Sam. During an interrogation by Knight in the middle of class, she admits that Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh) was really the one who stopped Luke’s rampage, not her. Jordan and Marie finally give into the tension between them right as Emma returns.