When and Where Will Gen V Episode 6 Be Available to Watch?

Even though the series was originally scheduled to premiere new episodes on Fridays, Prime Video has been dropping all episodes the night before at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT for U.S. subscribers. Truly, Gen V‘s actual release time is one of the worst kept secrets in streaming. As such, episode 6 of Gen V is officially scheduled to come out on Friday Oct. 20, but will likely be released early on Thursday Oct. 19 at the time listed above.

Gen V Episode 5 Recap

As a superhero satire set on a college campus, Gen V naturally likes to use some age-appropriate storytelling tropes. That means that episode 5 is the “hangover” episode! It turns out that the sharp cut to black at the end of episode 4 wasn’t a mere editing mistake as Marie, Cate, Andre, and Emma suddenly wake up in “Welcome to the Monster Club” the morning after a party with no recollection of what happened the night before. Hell, they can’t even really figure out what’s happened in the past week.

After a non-memory-wiped Sam arrives at the party and starts talking about The Woods to Marie and Emma’s confusion, the gang gets to work investigating their memory loss. Understandably, they think the most likely culprit for their condition is the telepath Rufus (Alexander Calvert) as Marie did explode his penis and all. Marie and Jordan continue their burgeoning romantic connection on the search.

Eventually, Marie notices something strange in her neck using her blood powers. She extracts it and discovers it’s a tracker. She wants to impart this information to Cate but Cate responds by wiping Marie’s memory again. Yes, it was our old friend Cate who was behind this dastardly act, not Rufus! Later on, Cate confers with Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn) who says that Cate is a true hero for protecting her friends from the truth. Sam even confirms to Emma that Cate wiped Luke’s memory previously. Speaking of Sam, he spends the episode back at his drive-in hideout and kills a whole bunch of armed soldiers (who he hallucinates to be puppets) in a spectacularly violent fashion.