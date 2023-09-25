The Gen V Season 1 Episode 4 release date and time have been revealed. The next episode will air on Amazon Prime Video.

The fantasy drama series Gen V, which is a spin-off to The Boys, is about superhero students from America’s only superhero college, Godolkin University. The students undergo intense training to achieve top ranking and get an opportunity to join The Seven, a prestigious superhero team. After the school’s dark secrets are revealed, the students have to make a difficult decision about their future.

Here’s when the episode is coming out.

The Gen V Season 1 Episode 4 release date is October 6, 2023.

The Gen V Season 1 Episode 4 release time is:

5 PM PT

8 PM ET

12 AM GMT

2 AM CEST

Where to watch Gen V Season 1 Episode 4

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Amazon Prime Video.

To watch episode 4, viewers must subscribe to the streamer. The most affordable option is Prime Monthly which is priced at $14.99. However, the best-valued plan is Prime Annual which costs $139.

There’s one more plan which is meant only for students ($7.49 per month). You just need to download the app, register, and make the subscription payment.

Season 1 of the Amazon Original series takes viewers to Godolkin University, America’s only superhero college, where students go through rigorous training to achieve top ranking and a spot in The Seven group. However, things change once they find out the school’s dark secrets.

The cast of the series includes:

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer

Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap

London Thor & Derek Luh as Jordan Li

Asa Germann as Sam

Shelley Conn as Indira Shetty

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Golden Boy

Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity

Marco Pigossi as Dr. Edison Cardosa

Clancy Brown as Prof. Richard Brinkerhoff

Alexander Calvert as Rufus

The official synopsis for Gen V reads:

“Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt.”

For more Amazon Prime Video content, check the streamer’s release schedule from September 25 to October 1, 2023. For entertainment elsewhere, you can also check out the other streamers’ release schedules here.