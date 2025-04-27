The split between men and women is one of the starkest divisions in American politics right now — and that divide is deepest in Gen Z, which is taking the traditional gender gap in American politics and stretching it even further.

While 45% of men ages 18-29 approve of President Donald Trump’s job performance, only 24% of young women do — a 21-point difference, according to a new NBC News Stay Tuned Poll, powered by SurveyMonkey.

There’s a similar, extra-wide gap between Gen Z men and women on on Trump’s handling of immigration, as well as on billionaire White House adviser Elon Musk.

Overall, Americans are delivering a negative verdict on the president’s performance as he nears the 100-day mark of his second term. A majority of American adults — 55% — disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job, while 45% approve.

The tariffs at the center of Trump’s economic agenda earned his lowest issue ratings, with 39% approving of his handling of the issue and 61% disapproving.

On immigration, a strength of his throughout the 2024 campaign and still his best issue among those polled, adults were split, with 49% approving of his handling of border security and immigration and 51% disapproving.

Follow Trump’s approval rating in NBC News polls and see how it compares to past presidents.

‘Meet the Press’

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told “Meet the Press” that “yes, of course” all people in the U.S., both citizens and noncitizens, are entitled to due process.

His comments come as the Trump administration presses courts to allow the immediate deportations of some immigrants under the Alien Enemies Act without giving them a chance to plead their case before a judge.

Rubio defended the Trump administration’s deportation efforts, which have included deporting three children who are U.S. citizens — ages 2, 4 and 7 — alongside their mothers, according to The Washington Post.

“If those children are U.S. citizens, they can come back into the United States if there’s their father or someone here who wants to assume them. But ultimately, who was deported was their mother, their mothers who were here illegally. The children just went with their mothers,” Rubio told moderator Kristen Welker.

Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., responded to criticism from a fellow Democratic caucus member for using the term “oligarchy” to describe allies of the Trump administration, saying the “American people are not quite as dumb” as to not understand the term.

Politics in brief

Divided Dems: Democrats are increasingly acknowledging their path forward can’t simply be a promise to unwind Trump’s policies. They just don’t agree on exactly what the future looks like.

Democrats are can’t simply be a promise to unwind Trump’s policies. They just don’t agree on exactly what the future looks like. Campaigns on ice: Republican would-be presidential hopefuls are holding off on laying the groundwork for 2028 campaigns as Trump continues to flirt with the prospect of seeking re-election despite a constitutional two-term limit.

Republican would-be presidential hopefuls are holding off on as Trump continues to flirt with the prospect of seeking re-election despite a constitutional two-term limit. Out: Several LGBTQ+ events that were due to take place at the Kennedy Center as part of Washington, D.C.’s World Pride celebrations have been relocated, after Trump fired several board members at the center and named himself chairman.

Pope Francis’ final resting place: A humble tomb

A nun prays in front of the tomb of Pope Francis on the first day of its opening to the public. Antonio Masiello / Getty Images

A simple tomb bearing no adornment and inscribed only with the Latin name “Franciscus” opened to the public on Sunday, one day after Pope Francis’ funeral.

There were lengthy queues at Rome’s St. Mary Major Basilica, where his tomb lies, the first time a pope had been laid to rest outside the Vatican in more than a century.

His casket was received there on Saturday, in accordance with his wishes, by dozens of Rome’s impoverished and needy, including prisoners, migrants, homeless and transgender people.

Francis chose his place of burial because it reflects his “humble, simple and essential” life, the archbishop who administers the basilica said.

Even in death, the pomp-shunning pontiff’s moral voice rang out at his funeral, as the large crowds and world leaders in attendance, including Trump, were reminded of Francis’ central messages.

“‘Build bridges, not walls’ was an exhortation he repeated many times,” Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re said during the homily. “His gestures and exhortations in favor of refugees and displaced persons are countless. His insistence on working on behalf of the poor was constant.”

Liverpool wins the English Premier League title

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal against Southampton at Anfield in Liverpool on March 8. Jon Super / AP file

With its 5-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Liverpool bulldozed its way to a record-tying 20 English league titles. It draws Liverpool level with Manchester United as the winningest club in English soccer history.

It was supposed to be a season of transition for the Reds under new manager Arne Slot, who replaced Jurgen Klopp in the offseason. It turned out it was a transition straight to Premier League glory.

Notable quote

Thank you GOD. Shedeur Sanders, new Cleveland Browns quarterback

It was a torturous wait for star Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was the 144th pick in the fifth round of the NFL draft on Saturday — a stunning slide for a prospect considered by many to be a first-round certainty.

In case you missed it