As cities rapidly expand—nearly 70% of the global population is projected to live in urban areas by 2050—and climate threats intensify, the way we design, and fund urban climate solutions will determine whether they foster resilience or deepen existing social and economic divisions. Women face unique vulnerabilities in cities, shaped by societal roles, access to resources, and decision-making power. They are among the most affected by climate shocks yet remain largely excluded from the decision-making processes and financial systems that shape urban responses. This exclusion is not just an oversight; it’s a structural failing that weakens the overall effectiveness of climate finance. Suppose urban climate strategies do not address gender disparities and the diverse needs of women. In that case, they risk prioritizing short-term efficiency over long-term sustainability, leaving millions unsupported and entrenching existing inequalities.

Last month, we celebrated International Women’s Month – a powerful reminder of the ongoing need to advance gender equality. But the conversations shouldn’t be confined to one month. This blog explores the gendered impacts of urban climate financing and the importance of a gender-responsive approach to ensure that women are not excluded.

Gendered impact of climate change in cities

To understand the gendered impacts of urban climate finance, we must first examine how climate change uniquely affects women in cities. There is growing evidence highlighting the distinct challenges women face in urban settings. These include caregiving responsibilities that increase vulnerability during climate crises, limited mobility due to safety concerns and inadequate infrastructure, and economic disparities that leave women disproportionately exposed to climate-related disruptions like flooding and heatwaves. For example, women’s caregiving roles often make them more dependent on underfunded urban infrastructure, exacerbating their economic precarity and limiting access to essential services. This increases their burden of unpaid labor and further entrenches gender inequalities.

Despite these well-documented challenges, there remains a critical gap in gender-disaggregated urban policy and investment planning data. Many cities and financial institutions fail to collect or incorporate data on how climate risks and financing gaps specifically affect women. Without clear, quantifiable data- such as women’s reliance on public transport, increased exposure to health risks from extreme heat, or lack of access to land and financial services- decision-makers often default to one-size-fits-all policies that fail to address these unique vulnerabilities. Bridging this data gap is crucial to ensuring urban climate finance is not only available but also accessible and impactful for women.

When gender is overlooked in the financing of urban projects, it inadvertently reinforces systemic inequalities. For instance, public infrastructure investments may prioritize efficiency and cost-effectiveness and can neglect accessibility and safety, leaving women unable to fully benefit from services like public transportation and limiting their mobility and economic opportunities. Additionally, women in low-income or informal sectors are often excluded from traditional financial systems due to restrictive social norms, gender-based income disparities, and limited collateral such as land ownership. These barriers make it difficult for women to access climate finance programs designed to promote urban sustainable development or climate resilience. One notable example is agricultural climate-resilient financing programs, which provide loans or grants for climate-smart agriculture or sustainable land management practices. However, eligibility requirements like land ownership, formal credit history, or the ability to provide collateral frequently exclude women, who are less likely to own land or have formal financial records. So, although women contribute significantly to agriculture, they receive only a fraction of the financial resources allocated for climate adaptation projects.

Addressing the gendered impacts of urban climate finance requires a fundamental shift toward inclusive data collection and policy design. Targeted interventions are essential to tackle women’s unique vulnerabilities in urban environments and break cycles of inequality. Bridging the gender data gap and prioritizing accessible, equitable financial systems can empower women as active participants in creating resilient, sustainable cities.

Gender disparities in urban climate finance

As highlighted in the 2024 State of Cities Climate Finance Report, the majority of urban climate finance is directed toward mitigation efforts. While critical, this focus reflects a financial and gendered bias. Sectors like energy and transport-traditionally dominated by male leadership, employment, and technical expertise-receive the lion’s share of mitigation funding. These sectors often lack gender-diverse participation, particularly in decision-making roles, influencing how investments are prioritized and implemented. In contrast, adaptation-where women’s contributions are most visible and vital, especially at the community level-remains critically underfunded. These contributions include organizing grassroots disaster preparedness, managing climate-resilient food systems, and maintaining informal care and service networks that keep cities functioning during climate shocks. This imbalance fails to address the needs of those most vulnerable to climate shocks and sidelines the actors best positioned to lead locally relevant, community-driven climate solutions.

Women are central to adaptation efforts in urban settings. They lead neighborhood-level disaster preparedness, drive climate-resilient urban agriculture, and sustain informal economies that provide vital services during crises. For example, in many African and Asian cities, women-led community savings groups and cooperatives are spearheading flood-resilient infrastructure upgrades and early warning systems. Yet, these efforts often go unrecognized and unsupported by formal climate finance mechanisms.

By overlooking the knowledge, labor, and leadership of women in adaptation sectors, climate finance not only perpetuates structural inequalities but also misses the opportunity to invest in effective, scalable solutions. Prioritizing gender-responsive finance and directing resources toward women-led adaptation and mitigation initiatives is not just a matter of justice; it is essential to building urban resilience that is inclusive, enduring, and grounded in local realities.

Conclusion: The Essential Role of Gender Integration in Urban Climate Finance

Gender disparities in urban climate finance are not peripheral—they are a structural flaw that weakens the foundation of climate resilience. When half the world’s population is excluded from financial systems, infrastructure design, and policy development and decision-making, urban climate strategies inevitably fall short. Women, especially in low-income communities, are already playing key roles on the frontlines of climate adaptation efforts yet continue to be shut out of the financial resources and institutional support needed to scale their impact.

To build truly resilient and sustainable cities, gender integration must be embedded in the core of climate finance frameworks—not as an afterthought but as a strategic imperative. This means funding women-led or influenced initiatives, monitoring progress through gender-disaggregated data, and ensuring women’s voices are central to urban climate planning and financial decision-making. Whether leading disaster response networks, managing urban farms that enhance food security, or driving neighborhood adaptation strategies, women are not passive aid recipients – they are critical agents of change.

At CCFLA, we recognize this urgency and are committed to improving how we embed gender equity into our work. We have undertaken a comprehensive gender analysis and are developing an action plan to ensure our work supports inclusive climate finance. But we cannot act alone. We urge all our stakeholders – governments, financial institutions, and civil society – to commit to this work with the seriousness it deserves. This includes not only integrating gender into their climate finance strategies but also highlighting and sharing best practices so we can collectively learn, adapt, and scale what works. Together, we can ensure that urban climate finance delivers for everyone – and, in doing so, build more inclusive and resilient cities for the future.