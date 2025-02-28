An investigation is underway into the deaths of Oscar-winner Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, after they were found dead in different rooms of their Santa Fe home, authorities said Thursday.

Hackman, 95, was found dead Wednesday in the entryway and Arakawa, 63, was found dead in a bathroom next to a space heater, according to a search warrant affidavit from Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office detectives. Police said they found the body of a German shepherd in the bathroom closet. Two other dogs were found alive on the property.

Sheriff Adam Mendoza said on Friday that it appeared “just based on their body and other evidence on the body, it appears several days, possibly even a up to a couple weeks” had passed before their bodies were found.

The New Mexico Gas Co. tested gas lines at the home but didn’t find any signs of problems at the time, according to the warrant. An investigator also noted that people may not show signs of poisoning if they are exposed to gas leaks or carbon monoxide, but there weren’t signs of a leak present.

Here’s what we know so far about the death of The French Connection actor and his wife.

The 911 call

According to the search warrant affidavit, a maintenance worker called police after finding the bodies on Wednesday. Two maintenance workers had arrived at the home to do routine work.

They became concerned after no one answered the door and called 911 after seeing a body laying face down through a window. [The 911 call audio is embedded at the top of this article.]

In the call, one worker, who referred to themselves as the “subdivision’s caretaker,” said “I think we just found two or one deceased person inside the house.”

“There’s no one here. I’m going to wait for you at the gate. Please send somebody,” the worker told the 911 operator.

The caller had trouble finding the address to the property, adding that there was “no address” on the home.

“There’s no address here, so I have to meet down there,” he said. “Then once the police [or] whoever [are] down at the gatehouse, I’ll bring them up here.”

The 911 operator asked if Hackman and Arakawa were breathing but the caretaker told them he had “no idea.”

“I’m not inside the house,” he said. “It’s closed. It’s locked. I can’t go in, but I see them laying — she’s laying down from the window.”

“Dude, they’re not moving. Just send somebody out here really quick,” the caretaker added.

The operator said, “I can barely understand you. You’re coming in and out.”

“I don’t know the gate number, but I can bring them up to the house,” the caller said near the end of the conversation. “I’m going to meet the unit, thank you for your help.”

‘Suspicious’ details

Although the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office said “foul play is not a suspected factor” they have since declared that the circumstances surrounding the deaths “suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation.”

Arakawa was found “laying on the ground near the countertop,” according to Deputy Joshua Thomas, noting there was a space heater “near” her head.

The search warrant also noted an open prescription bottle and pills scattered on a countertop near Arakawa.

“The female decedent showed obvious signs of death, body decomposition, bloating in her face,” the affidavit read, adding that she had “mummification in both hands and feet.”

Hackman was in a similar state when authorities arrived. They suspected he had “suddenly fallen.” The affidavit said that Hackman “also showed obvious signs of death, similar and consistent with the female decedent.”

The affidavit also stated that the front door to the couple’s home had been left slightly open and the home “could contain evidence that would assist law enforcement in determining the circumstances pertaining to the death investigation.”

Mendoza noted that the pills found near Arakawa’s body have been collected and passed onto the Office of the Medical Investigator to help determine the cause of death.

“That’s obviously very important evidence at the scene,” he said. “So yes, we’re looking at that specifically and other medications that were possibly in the residence. That is something of concern.”

“There was no indication of a struggle,” Mendoza added. “There was no indication of anything that was missing from the home or disturbed, you know, that would be indication that there was a crime that had occurred.”

Mendoza said that toxicology reports can take up to three months or longer. “We’re hoping it comes sooner than later,” he said.

When asked by NBC News if he still believes there’s no foul play, Mendoza said, “I think I’m pretty confident there is no foul play just based on the lack of evidence of foul play, but we of course are not ruling that out.”

He also said investigators are currently putting together a timeline of when the couple was last seen and when people close to the couple had last spoken to them.

Cause of death

In a Feb. 27 news release, officials stated that an autopsy had been performed and the Office of the Medical Investigator found no signs of external trauma on Hackman or Arakawa.

“Carbon monoxide and toxicology tests were requested for both individuals,” the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said. “The manner and cause of death has not been determined. The official results of the autopsy and toxicology reports are pending.”

“It should be noted there were no apparent signs of foul play,” the department added.

Family speaks out

Hackman’s daughters, Elizabeth and Leslie, and granddaughter Annie, released a statement following his death on Thursday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father,” they said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss.”

Tributes began pouring in from Hollywood after news of Hackman’s death spread.

Director Francis Ford Coppola took to Instagram, writing, “The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration: Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity, I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution.”

Clint Eastwood said, “There was no finer actor than Gene. Intense and instinctive. Never a false note. He was also a dear friend whom I will miss very much.”

Morgan Freeman, who worked with Hackman on the 2000 film Under Suspicion, shared a photo alongside Hackman, writing, “One of the personal highlights of my career was bringing the French Film Gardé a Vue (Under Suspicion) to life with the incredibly gifted Gene Hackman. And of course… Unforgiven. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Tom Hanks shared a photo of Hackman on Instagram, writing, “There has never been a ‘Gene Hackman Type.’ There has only been Gene Hackman.”

Frances Fisher, who worked with Hackman on the 1992 western Unforgiven, wrote, “The evening Gene and Betsy arrived in Calgary, Clint and I had dinner with them. Gene was scheduled for a small scene the next day; his first day of work. He mentioned the weather and said ‘I hope if we have to go indoors we won’t be doing the jail scene.’ If you remember it’s a huge scene. Clint assured him that it wasn’t the cover scene.”

“Well guess what? Weather made the schedule change and sure enough the jail scene was up first,” Fisher continued. “And don’t you know, Gene was prepared like nobody’s business. Gene nailed it as if he’d been working for weeks! He was amazing!”

“Watching his work, and working with him was a master class. And when he was waiting for shots to be set up, he’d go to his notebook and sketch. He gave me a drawing of me as Strawberry Alice that I have framed above my desk. We all know Gene’s remarkable body of work. And it’s his humble quietude I hold in my heart,” Fisher added.

Actor Cary Elwes said, “We have lost a true legend. The magnificent Gene Hackman has passed away. A man whose breath of talent was immeasurable. Growing up on his movies was an absolute thrill for me. To observe his remarkable facility and humanity in every role was something to behold. Whatever film he was in, he made it better. A force of nature like no other and as such there will never be another like him.”

Director Paul Feig took to X, writing, “Gene was such an inspiration to so many of us who love movies. So many brilliant roles. His performance in The Conversation alone changed the way I looked at acting and what actors could bring to a role. Such an amazing career. RIP Mr. Hackman.”

Viola Davis said she loved Hackman in everything he did. “The Conversation, The French Connection, The Poseidon Adventure, Unforgiven — tough yet vulnerable. You were one of the greats. God bless those who loved you. Rest well, sir,” she wrote.

“A very sad day for the cinema’s family,” Antonio Banderas wrote on X. “My deepest condolences to friends, family and cinema lovers.”

Actor Josh Brolin wrote, “I am crushed by the sudden deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa (and their dog). Crushed. He was always one of my favorites. Not many who beat to their own drums like he did. Rest in Peace.”

— With files from The Associated Press