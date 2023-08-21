Aug. 21, 2023 – A type of gene therapy that reboots the brain’s reward system could curb drinking in those with severe alcohol use disorder.

Researchers from Oregon Health & Science University implanted the therapy directly into the brains of rhesus monkeys that had been conditioned to drink eight to 10 alcoholic drinks a day. A harmless virus that carried a specific gene was placed in the region of the brain that regulates dopamine, which provides feelings of reward and pleasure..

“We wanted to see if we could normalize the dopamine in these motivational areas – if, indeed, motivation to overdrink or drink heavily would be mitigated,” said study author Kathleen Grant, PhD, a professor and chief of the Division of Neuroscience at the university’s Oregon National Primate Research Center.

The need for new alcohol use disorder treatments may be more dire than ever. Alcohol-related deaths in the United States increased dramatically between 2007 and 2020, especially in women, according to research published in the journal JAMA Network Open. The next year, they spiked again, to 108,791 alcohol-related deaths in 2021 alone, according to the National Institutes of Health. That’s slightly more than the number of drug overdoses recorded in 2021.