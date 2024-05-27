



Johnny Wactor, best known for his role as Brando Corbin on “General Hospital,” was shot and killed in Los Angeles, family members of the actor told media outlets.

Wactor’s brother confirmed to local station KTLA that the 37-year-old actor was shot and killed early Saturday morning in a theft that turned deadly.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Business Insider that around 3:25 a.m. Saturday morning, a victim was shot and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was shot after confronting three suspects who tried to remove a catalytic converter, the LAPD said. One of the suspects produced a gun, shot the victim, and later fled with the other two people at the scene, the LAPD said. The LAPD could not confirm to BI if Wactor was the victim, though a law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times he was. The LA Medical Examiner did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider. Wactor spent two years on “General Hospital” before leaving in 2022. In a statement on X, the account for the medical soap opera gave their condolences to the actor and his family. “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing,” the account said. “He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.” Representatives for Wactor did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.