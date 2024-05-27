Johnny Wactor, a long time veteran of TV soap General Hospital, was shot and killed Saturday in a Los Angeles when he confronted thieves breaking into his car, according to TMZ. He was 37.

Wactor’s mother Scarlett said that her son was leaving his job at a rooftop bar with a co-worker in the early hours of Saturday morning when he saw three men appearing to break into the car to steal his catalytic converter.

Johnny, Scarlett said, thought that his vehicle was getting towed and tried to approach them to get further details.

One of the suspects was wearing a mask. When he heard Wactor, he looked up and then shot him, she told ABC7.

Scarlett said that her son didn’t attempt to fight them or even stop them from robbing Wactor but they still shot him and got away, fleeing in a vehicle according to the LA Times.

Younger brother Grant confirmed that Johnny was shot in the chest as he came upon the suspects who were trying to steal the catalytic converter from his truck.

He said his brother and his co-worker had to park about two blocks from the restaurant, so they were walking to their cars after they finished their shift.

Grant said they were brought up as ‘Southern gentlemen,’ so he was not surprised his older brother was walking his female co-worker to her car.

‘We’re Southern, born and raised, and we would never let a female walk to their car by herself.’

Police said that paramedics got to the scene at around 3am local time and took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspects have yet to be identified or described but there is an incident that matches the description of the killing which involved stealing a catalytic converter.

According to a KTLA report, police officers reported to the area of Pico Boulevard and Hope Street around 3:25am.

Wactor appeared on over 160 episodes of General Hospital as the character Brando Corbin from 2020 to 2022

Police claim the victim, believed to be Wactor, saw the three men ‘removing property’ and tried to intervene, when they shot him.

The suspects remain at large.

The Los Angeles Police Department says it does not release the names of victims.

DailyMail.com has reached out to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office for comment.

Wactor appeared on over 160 episodes of General Hospital as the character Brando Corbin from 2020 to 2022.

The actor was also a series regular on the 2013 NBC drama series Siberia, which lasted 11 episodes.

He did multi-episode arcs on TV shows like The OA, The Passenger, Westworld and Hollywood Girl.

His first break into television came in a three-episode guest role on the Lifetime series Army Wives.

He had also branched out into producing; his IMDb page has three upcoming projects listed. Wactor also wrote a short film called Broken Riders.

Wactor’s most recent work was in the horror anthology Dead Talk Tales: Volume I released earlier this year.

Personally, his Instagram page often showed him engaging in extreme sports like rock climbing.

He is survived by his mother Scarlett and brothers Lance and Grant.

Wactor’s mother described him as a loving young man whose death leaves a hole in his family’s heart, per TMZ.

Co-workers have also begun giving their thoughts on the loss of the young actor.

Perry Shen, a co-star on General Hospital, posted a beautiful remembrance of Wactor on X.

‘Johnny Wactor was a beautiful, beautiful soul. So talented. As you can see from the promo clip, always up for anything. Funny as all heck. Fit as all hell but also loved ice cream and ate all the junk I did as well,’ Shen wrote.

‘We all were cheated of many years with him.’

‘When the tears slow down, I am literally sick to my stomach at this news,’ wrote co-star Jon Lindstrom.

‘Johnny was one of those rare young men in this business who was kind, unassuming, humble, and always thought about other people. A talented young guy who just wanted to share that talent with the world.’

‘I wish I had enough love to fill the hole that his loved ones must feel right now, but I know that’s impossible. Johnny will be missed on this plane. For a long time to come. R.I.P.’