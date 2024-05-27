General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor was trying to protect a female co-worker when armed car thieves fatally shot him while trying to steal his catalytic converter in Los Angeles Saturday.

Wactor, 37, who appeared in 164 episodes of the soap opera from 2020 to 2022, was leaving his side job at a rooftop bar with a female colleague at around 3:25am Saturday in the area of West Pico Boulevard and South Hope Street, when he saw the three men, believing he was being towed.

Police said that one of the three men, all of whom were wearing masks, shot Wactor before fleeing in a separate vehicle.

Wactor was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The suspects remain at large.

Johnny’s younger brother Grant confirmed to DailyMail.com that the actor initially thought his killers were a tow truck crew.

‘He came across them and he thought his truck was being towed. So he said something to the guys, like, ‘Hey, are you towing?’

Grant said his brother’s last act was one of bravery, protecting the female co-worker as they shot him.

‘And then once he turned around, he saw what was happening and he put his coworker behind him. And that’s when they shot him.’

Grant said that he and his brothers were raised as ‘southern gentleman’ and he wasn’t surprised to find out he’d defended his female co-worker.

‘We’re Southern, born and raised, and we would never let a female walk to their car by herself.’

Johnny’s grandmother Barbara said he was working at a downtown LA restaurants, as he often picked up side gigs as a bartender. Neither she nor Grant knew which bar he was working that night.

He said Johnny and his co-worker had to park about two blocks from the restaurant, so they were walking to their cars after they finished their shift.

That area in Downtown LA is called South Park, and it’s near trendy hotels and multimillion dollar residential high-rises.

Grant confirmed that Johnny was shot in the chest as he came upon the suspects who were trying to steal the catalytic converter from his truck.

He added that the cops told him Johnny did not attempt to fight the car thieves, but the actor was backing away and trying to protect his friend when the shot was fired.

According to the LAPD, the shooting happened at 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of West Pico Boulevard and South Hope Street

Johnny's younger brother Grant (pictured center right) and grandmother Barbara

He paid a solemn tribute to his brother and noted that working a side job was part of his nature.

‘My brother was probably the hardest working person I’ve ever met in my life. He was a great brother and son,’ Grant said.

‘Anyone he touched, he made a great impact. He was as charismatic in real life as he was on camera. And he was always genuine, through and through.’

Grant, naturally, hopes that the men who killed Johnny are brought to justice.

‘I hope they are able to track the people who did this. I am glad in a way that this is getting the publicity so that it could shed some light that things need to change, or find ways so that no one else has to experience this – whether it be a murder or being at the wrong place at the wrong time.’

Johnny was the oldest of three boys. Grant is the youngest.

‘We are completely devastated,’ his grandmother, Barbara, told DailyMail.com. ‘He was just walking to his car. It’s senseless.’

The suspects have yet to be identified or described but there is an incident that matches the description of the killing which involved stealing a catalytic converter.

Catalytic converters are often targets of thieves, as they have a re-sale value of hundreds of dollars.

According to Grant, Johnny (seen here with General Hospital co-star Sofia Mattsson) brought up as ‘Southern gentlemen,’ so he was not surprised his older brother was walking his female co-worker to her car

As of Sunday 5:30 pm, LAPD officials said they had no further information but the investigation is ongoing.

DailyMail.com has reached out to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office for comment.

Wactor appeared on over 160 episodes of General Hospital as the character Brando Corbin from 2020 to 2022.

The actor was also a series regular on the 2013 NBC drama series Siberia, which lasted 11 episodes.

He did multi-episode arcs on TV shows like The OA, The Passenger, Westworld and Hollywood Girl.

His first break into television came in a three-episode guest role on the Lifetime series Army Wives.

He had also branched out into producing; his IMDb page has three upcoming projects listed. Wactor also wrote a short film called Broken Riders.

Wactor’s most recent work was in the horror anthology Dead Talk Tales: Volume I released earlier this year.

Some of Wactor’s co-stars have begun posting remembrances of the actor on social media

Personally, his Instagram page often showed him engaging in extreme sports like rock climbing.

He is survived by his mother Scarlett and brothers Lance and Grant.

Wactor’s mother described him as a loving young man whose death leaves a hole in his family’s heart, per TMZ.

Perry Shen, a co-star on General Hospital, posted a beautiful remembrance of Wactor on X.

‘Johnny Wactor was a beautiful, beautiful soul. So talented. As you can see from the promo clip, always up for anything. Funny as all heck. Fit as all hell but also loved ice cream and ate all the junk I did as well,’ Shen wrote.

‘We all were cheated of many years with him.’

‘When the tears slow down, I am literally sick to my stomach at this news,’ wrote co-star Jon Lindstrom.

‘Johnny was one of those rare young men in this business who was kind, unassuming, humble, and always thought about other people. A talented young guy who just wanted to share that talent with the world.’

‘I wish I had enough love to fill the hole that his loved ones must feel right now, but I know that’s impossible. Johnny will be missed on this plane. For a long time to come. R.I.P.’