You can now buy Genesis EVs in 10 more states as the luxury automaker continues its impressive expansion across the US.

Which US states are Genesis EVs available in?

Genesis Motor America revealed it expanded to 10 new US states on Tuesday and added two more standalone retailers in California and Louisiana.

The luxury brands electric models are now available in retailers in Arkansas, Hawaii, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

Genesis, the Hyundai Motor Group’s luxury brand, has almost doubled its presence since February. The automaker now sells electric cars in 33 states.

You can now buy Genesis EVs in the following states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin in addition to the 10 listed above.

Genesis of South Bay and Genesis of Baton Rouge are the two new standalone retailers for a total of nine. Each facility features a showroom with access to personal advisors.

Left to right: Genesis GV60, Electrified GV70, and Electrified G80 (source: Genesis)

The luxury automaker’s expansion comes after vowing to end new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2026. Genesis now offers three all-electric models in the US, including the GV60 SUV, Electrified GV70 SUV, and Electrified G80.

The first EV built by Genesis (Hyundai) in the US, the Electrified GV70, rolled off the assembly line in February.

Genesis GV60, Electrified G80, Electrified GV70 (source: Genesis)

Genesis offers EV buyers three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions in partnership with Electrify America. EV customers can take advantage of Genesis Home, a one-stop shop with access to top-rated chargers, solar panels, and energy storage systems (like Tesla Powerwall).

Hyundai, including Genesis and Kia, were also the latest to commit to adopting Tesla’s NACS, enabling easier access to “at least 30,000 stations across North America.”

Electrek’s Take

Genesis is rapidly expanding in the US with an impressive selection of all-electric vehicles. The automaker has sold over 6,000 EVs since launching the first GV60 in the US in May 2022.

Hyundai, Genesis’s parent company, is also finding success with EVs in the US. The IONIQ 5 electric SUV has been gaining momentum all year, with sales up 203% (3,958 units) in September.

The US is Hyundai’s largest market and could act as a springboard for Genesis as it rolls out EVs into new states.

After nearly doubling its presence since February, Genesis is on track to enter almost all of the US market by the end of the year and into 2024. Genesis will be a brand to watch as the US EV market accelerates over the next few years.