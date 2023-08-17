Genshin Impact’s 4.0 update added Fontaine, a beautiful industrious area filled with water. With a new area comes new reputation quests to complete and earn some goodies.

After talking to the Fontaine reputation NPC, Euphrasie, you’ll see a list of world quests that you can complete to earn further reputation points.

Many quests will appear in plain sight — as you get close to the quest-giver, a blue exclamation point will appear on your map and above the NPC’s head, signalling you over. However, there are some quests that don’t get this marker and can be hard to find if you don’t know what you’re looking for.

Note that you will only get access to the Fontaine reputation system once you complete act two of the Fontaine Archon Quest. Some of these quests may have prerequisites in order to unlock. By the time we finished all 20 of the Fontaine reputation quests, we had also finished the two lengthy world quests, “Ann of the Narzissenkreuz” and “Ancient Colors.” If heading to the areas and interacting with the NPCs below do not start a quest, do some of the other ones and circle back.

Below, we list the unmarked world quests that you need to complete to earn Fontaine reputation.

“The Fountain Flows Again” world quest location

To start “The Fountain Flows Again,” interact with the marked doodad in the location below:

Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

“Truly Mouthwatering!” world quest location

To start this quest, approach the house pictured below:

Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Once you clear out the crab enemies in front, the quest will automatically begin.

“Ann’s Story: Prologue” world quest location

This quest auto-completes as part of the “Ann of the Narzissenkreuz” quest line. Once you finish act three, this will be done and you can pick up your reward from the reputation NPC.

“Seymour’s Story Prologue” world quest location

This quest auto-completes once you finish the “Ancient Colors” quest line. The third act is “Blue Longing of Heart and Moon,” and this quest was just marked as finished once we finished this line.

“Fishing Game” world quest location

This quest is unmarked and one of the options to get “Strange Parts” for the world quest “There Will Come Soft Rains.” To start it, talk to Iara in Merusea Village:

Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

“Were It So Easy” world quest location

This is a marked quest, but it has an unlabeled prerequisite that rewards a “Strange Part” for the “There Will Come Soft Rains” world quest. To do it, talk to Cosanzeana outside of Merusea Village:

Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

After you pick a flower and water it using some Hydro, the first quest will automatically be completed. Cosanzeana will return to Merusea Village and have “Were It So Easy” as a marked quest after you do this.

“The Three Primary Colors of the Solar Corona” world quest location

Talk to Sluasi in Merusea Village to start “The Three Primary Colors of the Solar Corona.” She can be found here:

Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Hoyoverse

Give Sluasi items that match the colors she’s looking for to complete the quest.