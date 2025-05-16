Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was praised for getting his celebrating players off the pitch as tensions threatened to spill over after they secured the LaLiga title on Thursday with a 2-0 win at Espanyol.

It was the second time in three years Barça have won the league at their city rivals, with their triumph in 2023 marred by home supporters breaching the pitch and chasing the visiting players down the tunnel.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Flick ensured those scenes weren’t repeated this time, marching his players off as the sprinklers were turned on and an increased security presence controlled the perimeter.

“Flick was a gentleman,” Espanyol coach Manolo González said of his counterpart’s actions after the game in a news conference. “He grabbed his players, got them off the pitch and got them in the dressing room.

“It doesn’t make any sense to generate anything bigger when they’re able to celebrate inside [away from Espanyol fans] or over the next week.

“Two years ago, there was a mess here because no common sense was applied. We have to congratulate Flick because he dealt with it well. He’s a good coach and a gentleman on top of it.”

There was a tense atmosphere as the full time whistle approached at the RCDE Stadium after a difficult evening for the home supporters.

The game had begun with chants of “Suspend the match,” and was briefly halted after one supporter got onto the pitch after a car collided with fans outside the stadium before kickoff, leaving more than a dozen injured, but none seriously.

Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Local police said the driver had been detained, but that it remained unclear whether the incident had been an accident.

Lamine Yamal gave Barça the lead early in the second half with a stunning left-footed strike before Leandro Cabrera was sent off for elbowing the teenager.

Fermín López sealed the victory in stoppage time, prompting celebrations in the corner that irked Espanyol and led to clashes between the two sets of the players at the end of the game.

“On the pitch it was clear we cannot celebrate there,” Flick said in a news conference. “Two years ago, I don’t want to have this, it’s also respect about the fans here.

“We celebrate in the dressing room, it was great, fantastic. The players can do that.”

The victory moved Barça seven points clear of second-placed Real Madrid with just two games to go, confirming them as Spanish champions for the 28th time in their history.

It also completed a domestic treble in Flick’s first season at the club, after success in the Spanish Supercopa and the Copa del Rey, and the team will celebrate with an open-top bus parade through the city Friday.

“Go and celebrate,” was Flick’s message to the supporters. “Tomorrow I think I will stand a little in the back, see what happens and enjoy it.

“When I see the people smiling, for me it’s the greatest thing. I hope everyone enjoys this parade tomorrow.”