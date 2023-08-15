Alex Collins, who was a well-liked member of the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens during his NFL career, has died at the age of 28.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning,” a statement from his family said. “Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality. We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time.”

A cause of death has not been released.

The Seahawks selected the running back in the fifth-round of the 2016 draft after a brilliant college career with Arkansas, during which he rushed for more than 1,000 yards in all three of his seasons.

He joined the Ravens in 2017, and was their leading rusher that season with 973 yards. He became known for celebrating touchdowns with an Irish dance, which he had learned from the daughter of his high school coach.

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went,” said the Ravens in a statement. “May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life.”

Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said Collins had been a cherished teammate. “To one of my favorite teammates. You brought joy to every huddle. Keep Dancin’ in Heaven. Love you AC. Forever missed,” wrote Wilson on social media.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh also spoke highly of Collins on Monday.

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore.”

Collins’s last stint in the NFL came in 2021 when he returned to the Seahawks. He had played with the USFL’s Memphis Showboats earlier this year.

Collins’s former Ravens and Arkansas teammate, Ryan Mallett, drowned in June.