Geophysical evidence suggests that the world’s largest known impact structure is buried deep beneath Australia’s Outback.

Between 1995 and 2000, geologist Tony Yeates suggested magnetic patterns beneath the Murray Basin in New South Wales likely represented a massive, buried impact structure.

Now a new analysis of geophysical data collected between 2015 and 2020 confirmed the existence of a 520 kilometers diameter structure buried beneath 4,000 meters of sediment. This exceeds the size of the near-300-kilometer-wide Vredefort impact structure in South Africa, which to date has been considered the world’s largest impact crater. Based on the shape, the authors of the new study suggest that this underground structure—named by the authors Deniliquin structure after the nearby town of Deniliquin—represents the remains of an ancient impact.

Magnetic readings of the area showed a concentric and symmetrical pattern likely produced by extremely high temperatures as experienced during an impact. This pattern is crossed by magnetic anomalies, interpreted by the researchers as fractures radiating from the point of impact and dikes of melted rocks injected into fractures in a pre-existing bedrock.

A seismic survey also showed a central dome, a characteristic feature of large impact craters. The meteorite impact pushed down the ground, but then the Earth rebounded, forming the central mountain-sized uplift.

Magnetic field map of the Deniliquin structure portrays its 520km-diameter multi-ring pattern, the … [+] central core and radial faults. Location of shallow drill holes are included. Glikson & Yeates 2022/Geoscience Australia

Based on the sediments covering the structure, the researchers think that a meteorite hit Earth near the equator some 440 to over 500 million years ago.

To confirm the meteoritic origin and age of the Deniliquin structure, the scientists will need to recover rock samples from within the crater. Geological evidence, like minerals formed only under the extreme conditions of a meteorite impact or characteristic rock fracture patterns (like shatter cones) could definitively prove the impact hypothesis.

About 200 terrestrial impact craters are currently known. Over half are located in Europe, North America and Australia. The ages of the great majority of preserved impact structures are less than 200 million years, and structures smaller than 5 kilometers are greatly underrepresented. The observed distributions of crater sizes and ages have been biased by post-impact processes. Erosion tends to quickly destroy or bury craters (especially the smaller ones) in tectonically active areas, like near fault zones or on the seafloor. Impact craters are best preserved inside the stable cores of the continents, like the Canadian-, Fennoscandian- and Australian Cratons.

The study "Geophysics and origin of the Deniliquin multiple-ring feature, Southeast Australia" was published in the journal Tectonophysics (2023).