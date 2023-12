“Conservative attorney George Conway challenged CNN’s Jake Tapper’s claim that it was a ‘big win’ for former President Trump when the U.S. Supreme Court decided not to take up his criminal immunity case Friday,” The Hill reports.

Said Conway: “I think it’s not a big deal because I don’t think it’s going to affect the schedule that much, and I think it actually shows the likely, I think it shows the weakness of Donald Trump’s immunity claim.”

