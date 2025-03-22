George Foreman, the boxing icon and businessman, passed away at 76, leaving behind a $300 million estate. He was most famous for his two heavyweight championships and the George Foreman Grill empire. From championships to a multimillion-dollar grill empire, Foreman’s legacy is as impressive as his career.

His family publicized the news on social media, ensuring that his legacy continues. Foreman has not revealed any current health problems to the public; his last Instagram post was posted only 19 weeks before his death.

At the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City, the two-time heavyweight champion “Big George” won gold.

Foreman’s entrepreneurial career is particularly well-known because he designed the George Foreman Grill, a countertop cooker with two heating sources, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

With eight decades in the spotlight, Foreman left a distinctive legacy both inside and outside the ring.

What is George Foreman’s net worth?

Two-thirds of Foreman’s estimated $300 million net worth came from his renowned George Foreman Grill. Before he could have easily lined his pockets with the enormous pay-per-view and brand deals, Foreman was a boxer.Even though he and his peers, like Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali, were far from impoverished, the current scene would have paid much more to be a two-time heavyweight champion.According to reports, Foreman earned $200 million from George Foreman Grills alone. The heavyweight never really disclosed the full extent of his earnings from the countertop cooker. Foreman made $4.5 million a month from the George Foreman Grill during its peak.

Who is the wife of George Foreman?

During his five marriages, Foreman was married to Mary Joan Martelly from 1985 until his passing. After being married to Adrienne Calhoun from 1971 to 1974, Foreman married Cynthia Lewis in 1977 and remained married until 1979, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

Foreman’s third wife, Sharon Goodson, was married to Andrea Skeete in 1982 after they were together for just a year.

In 1985, the year he married Martelly, Skeete and Foreman split up. Martelly was photographed with her husband and his children in the post where Foreman’s family announced his death.

Who will inherit George Foreman’s fortune?

The renowned boxer had twelve children from his five marriages, eleven of whom are now anticipated to receive at least a portion of his enormous wealth. His biological daughters are Georgetta, Michi, Leola, and Natalia, while his five sons are all named George Edward Foreman, as quoted in a report by the Daily Mail.

Foreman has also adopted two daughters, Isabella Brandie Lilja and Courtney Isaac. Freeda, another daughter, tragically lost her life to suicide in 2019.

Monk was the nickname of George III, who was also a professional boxer; “Big Wheel” was the nickname of George IV; and “Red” and “Little Joey” were the nicknames of the last two Georges.

Few people have succeeded in their late 40s like Foreman, who had one of the greatest comebacks in professional sports history. Other members of that elite group include Gordie Howe, Tom Brady, and Tiger Woods.

His life story remains one of resilience, redemption, and incredible success.

FAQs



How did George Foreman make his fortune?

Foreman earned approximately $300 million, with the majority coming from his George Foreman Grill, which earned him $200 million. His boxing career, endorsements, and business ventures all added to his wealth.

Who will inherit George Foreman’s estate?

George Foreman’s fortune is expected to be divided among his wife, Mary Joan Martelly, and his 12 children, but no official information has been released.

