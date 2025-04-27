A Georgia orthopedic surgeon was sentenced after amassing one of the largest private collections of illegal bird specimens and rare eggs ever seized in the United States.

According to The New York Times reporter Santul Nerkar, John Waldrop was given three years probation and fined $900,000 for conspiracy and violating the Endangered Species Act.

Investigators recovered more than 1,400 taxidermy mounts and 2,600 rare eggs from Waldrop’s lake house in Cataula, Georgia.

His collection included protected species like the roseate spoonbill and the eastern imperial eagle, birds covered by the Migratory Bird Act and international treaties like CITES.

Though Waldrop claimed he didn’t personally kill the birds, officials stressed that importing such specimens encourages global poaching and wildlife trafficking, which are major threats to biodiversity.

Prosecutors revealed that Waldrop had been purchasing birds and eggs from overseas sellers for years, even enlisting a farm caretaker to help him dodge customs enforcement.

In one instance, he even marked a photograph of a vulnerable West African eagle to indicate which specimen he wanted.

Although Waldrop tearfully told the court that he loved birds and never intended to harm wildlife, authorities highlighted the lasting damage his actions had on Conservation efforts.

The seized specimens will be sent to institutions like the Smithsonian for research and education.

Stories like this show just how much harm the wildlife trade causes, even when the intentions seem innocent. Protecting endangered animals starts with refusing to buy or Support industries that exploit them.

Let’s keep celebrating wildlife by protecting it — not by turning it into trophies. Choosing plant-based living and supporting ethical Conservation efforts are simple but powerful ways to make a difference.

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 15 April 2025. Lead Image: Image Credit :David Cardinez/Shutterstock.



Wildlife faces many threats

Threats to wildlife include hunting, poaching, illegal trade in animal products, habitat loss as well as a rapidly changing climate.

