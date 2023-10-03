“Fulton County prosecutors are floating plea deals to a number of defendants in the election interference case involving former President Donald Trump,” the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

“At least a handful of the now 18 defendants have received offers from the District Attorney’s office — or prosecutors have touched base with their attorneys to gauge their general interest in striking a deal for a reduced charge in exchange for their cooperation.”

“It’s common for prosecutors to float plea deals to lower-level defendants in large racketeering cases as they home in on their biggest targets.”

