





Georgia Bulldogs star tight end Brock Bowers announced Tuesday that he will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The decision doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as the junior tight end is considered to be a lock for the first round of April’s draft, and could be selected as high as the top 10, or even top five, according to early projections.

Bowers penned a lengthy farewell message for the Bulldogs, in which he announced his decision to turn professional while thanking everyone from his family to the fans in Athens for their support throughout his three seasons with the program.

“Finally, thank you dawg nation for the everlasting support you guys have shown me throughout my time here. Easily the best fans in the nation. It has been such an awesome ride,” said Bowers in part of his statement, which was posted to his Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brock Bowers (@brock.bowers17)

Bowers featured in 40 games across three seasons at Georgia, including 10 appearances during the 2023 season. Considered to be the nation’s best tight end, he hauled in 56 receptions for 714 yards and six touchdowns this year, while missing four games due to an injury.

Across his three-year career with the Bulldogs, Bowers had 26 touchdown receptions, including 13 during his breakout freshman season in 2021.

In declaring for the draft, Bowers is set to forgo his senior season at Georgia. He’s projected to be taken off the board early, and is widely heralded as the best tight end in the 2024 NFL draft class.







