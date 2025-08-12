Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, but his new fiancée, Georgina Rodríguez, is a strong woman in her own right. The model, businesswoman, and Netflix star has made millions of dollars before saying “yes” to the football star’s proposal.

Georgina is not only known as the soccer star’s fiancée, but she is also worth $10 million from modeling, business ventures, and her Netflix reality show I Am Georgina. The couple has kids together and a journey that has been both good and challenging.

How did Georgina make her money?

Georgina is worth $10 million because she has worked in fashion, media, and business for a long time. She has modeled for high-end brands like Gucci, Prada, and Chanel, and she has been on the covers of Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Elle. Her Instagram account has more than 67 million followers, which helps her get big brand deals, as per a report by The Mirror US.

Fans got a look at her life as a mother, businesswoman, and partner to one of the most famous athletes on Earth in her Netflix reality show, I Am Georgina. Over the course of three seasons and 18 episodes, she has made her personal brand a worldwide sensation.

When did her journey begin?

Georgina was born in Buenos Aires in 1994 to an Argentine father and a Spanish mother. She moved to Spain when she was only one year old. Later, she worked as a sales assistant in Madrid. There, fate stepped in when Cristiano Ronaldo walked into the Gucci store where she worked, starting a romance that would make headlines around the world, as per a report by The Mirror US.



Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez’s love story

The couple has been together since 2016 and has had both happy and sad times. They have a daughter named Alana Martina. They said in 2021 that they were going to have twins. Sadly, they said in April 2022 that their baby boy had died during childbirth. They called the loss their “greatest pain.” The birth of their baby girl gave them the strength to keep going together, as per a report by The Mirror US.Ronaldo is also the father of Cristiano Jr., 14, and twins Eva and Mateo, 8, who were born through a surrogate.

Georgina is still working on her career, showing that she is more than just a football player’s fiancée. She is an international star with her own success story.

FAQs



How much money does Georgina Rodríguez have?

Her net worth is thought to be around $10 million.



How did Georgina and Cristiano Ronaldo meet?

They met in 2016 when she worked at a Gucci store in Madrid.

