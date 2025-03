FRANKFURT (Reuters) – A German court in Duesseldorf on Wednesday ruled that Pfizer and its partner BioNTech violated a COVID-19 vaccine patent held by Moderna.

In a statement, the court said that Pfizer and BioNTech would have to provide information on earnings derived from the use of the patent and that they owe Moderna appropriate compensation, though the ruling can still be appealed to a higher court.

