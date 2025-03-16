A German frigate carrying some 216 soldiers set sail for a UN mission off the coast of Lebanon on Sunday, a spokesman for the naval base in the north-western port city of Wilhelmshaven said.

Families, friends and comrades said goodbye to the crew at the pier, and many onlookers came to watch the departure.

The Brandenburg frigate already served as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the eastern Mediterranean last year. The UN mission aims to help secure sea borders and prevent arms smuggling, as well as support the training of the Lebanese Navy.

The commander of the Brandenburg, Captain Robert Meyer-Brenkhof, said in a statement published by the navy that the deployment is particularly delicate in view of the current security situation in the Middle East.

“I look forward to the mission with confidence and I am sure that the ship and the well-trained and motivated crew will successfully complete it,” he said.

The ship is scheduled to be deployed for around six months and to replace the frigate Baden-Württemberg, which will then return to Wilhelmshaven, the navy said.