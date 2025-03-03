Yahoo is using AI to generate takeaways from this article. This means the info may not always match what’s in the article. Reporting mistakes helps us improve the experience.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has expressed his “deepest sympathy” for the relatives of victims of the fatal incident in the city of Mannheim on Monday.

Two people were killed and several others injured when a man drove a car into a crowd of people in Mannheim’s city centre.

“It is terrible what they have to go through,” Steinmeier said via his spokeswoman on X.

The president wished those injured a speedy recovery and thanked the police and emergency services.

Germany’s presumptive next chancellor, Friedrich Merz, also offered his condolences. “My thoughts are with the victims and their families,” the conservative leader posted on X.

“The incident – like the terrible acts of the past few months – is a stark reminder that we must do everything we can to prevent such acts,” he wrote, adding that Germany must become a safe country again.

The alleged driver, a 40-year-old German citizen, has been detained.