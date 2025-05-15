

In 2023, Germany shuttered its last nuclear plant, and in 2024, wind energy became the nation’s largest single source of electricity, supplying 31.9%. [emphasis, links added]

But now it’s 2025, and as the staff at Remix News reported yesterday, “Germany’s wind lull is slamming electricity production” and creating losses in the millions.

Here’s the story:

Germany: Wind power firms face millions in losses as wind speed drops to 50-year low The wind speed average has dropped below less than 5.5 meters per second in the first quarter of 2025, according to [the] German Meteorological Service (DWD). The last time the country saw such low speeds was in 1972 and 1973, and before that, in 1963.

Per the German Energy and Water Industry Association (BDEW), the wind speed drop caused a 31% decrease in wind-generated electricity across the nation when compared to the same frame as the year before.

And, the dollars (euros) and cents:

PNE, a wind farm operator in Coxhaven, showed revenue dropped to €27.9 million from €31.4 million the previous year, but perhaps more importantly, it went from an operating profit of €1.1 million in the first quarter to a loss of €7.1 million, according to Welt.

In the span of a few months, PNE went from turning a sizable profit to a multi-million-euro loss.

There’s ‘no evidence’ of climate change being the culprit behind the wind lull because wind lulls have happened before in history.

Talk about an unreliable and bipolar business model, which, when you’re considering this is the energy sector, is absurd—there’s no room for such radical fluctuations.

Here’s the kicker, though:

Experts say there is no evidence of climate change being at work, noting that previous decades have had similar lulls in wind speed.

Read that again: there’s “no evidence” of climate change being the culprit behind the wind lull because wind lulls have happened before in history.

Kind of like how global temperatures have always warmed and cooled, and warmed and cooled, regardless of what humans were doing?

Kind of how climates and environments have always evolved, despite car ownership, household appliances, and meat-eating?

Well, who could have possibly told the “experts” that the weather is cyclical, with ups and downs across the decades, centuries, and millennia? Gee, sounds like what conservatives harp on nonstop.

What comes to mind is the rhetorical “make it make sense.”

Read more at American Thinker