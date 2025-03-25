A German woman has come forward to claim €15,000 ($16,250) in cash discovered by a passenger on a train, police said on Tuesday.

The haul – made up of 75 €200 bills – was discovered on a high-speed ICE train from Hanover to Munich on Sunday, making headlines across Germany.

Federal police said a 34-year-old woman from the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein contacted officers to say the money was hers after seeing the story.

She previously reported the theft of her purse in Hamburg on Sunday, having taken out the cash to buy a car.

She gave officers an accurate description of the pink purse decorated with princesses in which the money was found on the train.

The 33-year-old woman who alerted police to the find is set to receive a finder’s fee, police said.