Germany has this week deployed a permanent military brigade beyond its borders for the first time since the end of World War II.

The historic unit dispatched to the capital of Lithuania, Vilnius, was inaugurated Thursday by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said during a military ceremony in the city that “the security of our Baltic allies is also our security.”

The groundbreaking German military decision is perhaps the most significant in a steady stream of moves by European nations to bolster defenses on NATO’s eastern flank amid persistent security threats from Russia and President Donald Trump’s insistence that Europe does more both to defend itself and pay for that defense.

It also comes despite persistent efforts by the Trump administration to bring to an end the Kremlin’s three-year-long war in Ukraine.

Among Ukraine’s European allies, the three Baltic nations of Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia — linked to NATO’s main territory only by a narrow corridor that stretches between Russia and staunch ally Belarus known as the Suwalki Gap — are perhaps the most vulnerable to an expanded Russian assault.

On Thursday, Merz said that “Russia’s aggressive revisionism” since its invasion of Ukraine in 2022 meant it could seek to redraw the broader map of Europe and not just that of Ukraine.

Standing alongside Merz, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda added that Russia and Belarus had already begun conducting military exercises on his country’s border.

The new German brigade on NATO’s eastern flank will comprise a heavy combat unit of some 4,800 soldiers, hundreds of civilian staff, and 2,000 vehicles, including tanks. It will be headquartered in Rudninkai near Vilnius and is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2027.

“Anyone who threatens an ally must know that the entire alliance will jointly defend every inch of NATO territory,” Merz said.

Trump has been putting pressure on America’s NATO allies to increase military spending, previously accusing Germany and other European countries of “freeloading” at Washington’s expense and even going as far as implementing a temporary pause on military aid to Ukraine in March this year.

It also marks a shift away from America’s guarantee of European security against Russia that has been in place since World War II which has yielded U.S. hard and soft power throughout the continent and beyond.

After his center-right Christian Democratic Union party won the German election in February, Merz said his “absolute priority” was “strengthening Europe as quickly as possible so that, step by step, we can really achieve independence from the U.S.”

In line with Germany, other European frontline countries have begun upping spending in order to fortify their borders against Russia and Belarus. Earlier this month, Lithuania announced it would spend around $1.2 billion on military spending, raising it to 6% of its annual GDP.

Neighboring Poland, meanwhile, recently allocated an additional $2.6 billion to the sector, raising it to 4.7% of its GDP this year.

Despite American diplomats holding several rounds of bilateral negotiations with diplomats from Russia and Ukraine — Trump held an as-yet-fruitless phone conversation Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin — the U.S. president has expressed frustration with his Russian counterpart continuing to launch missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians while negotiations to end the fighting are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Putin said in a video conference with Russian government officials Thursday his military had begun creating a “security buffer zone” along its border with Ukraine, a day after he visited the western Russian region of Kursk that Russia says its forces reclaimed from Ukraine earlier this month.

Putin’s latest move comes after Russian negotiators reportedly threatened during direct negotiations last week to seize the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Sumy if Ukraine did not agree to the Kremlin’s demands that essentially amount to a surrender from Kyiv.

Washington-based think tank, the Institute for the Study of War, this week described the threat as a warning sign from Russia in a report.

“This tactic suggests that Russia will make additional, more extreme territorial demands during war termination talks should Ukraine agree to Russia’s ceasefire preconditions,” it stated.