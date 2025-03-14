The German military, or Bundeswehr, on Friday established a new division for homeland security in light of increased threats since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The division is the fourth major organization of the army.

The soldiers of the homeland security division are to protect infrastructure, secure the deployment of allied troops and provide assistance in the event of disasters.

The division initially comprises five regiments – around 6,000 soldiers. A sixth homeland security regiment is to be established on April 1.

Germany’s homeland security forces have so far been led by the state commands.