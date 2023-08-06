Germany pledged Ukraine almost $3 billion worth of military aid in May.

However, many of the supplies are yet to arrive, German newspaper Die Welt reported.

Only 10 of the 110 promised Leopard 1 tanks have been delivered so far, the report says.

The country had agreed to a 2.7 billion-euro, which is around $3 billion, military aid package with Ukraine during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit earlier this year.

Die Welt tracked the progress of the deliveries and kept an account of the promised and delivered equipment, which is published online by the German government.

The outlet found that in the last two months Berlin has sent Kyiv just 10 of 110 promised Leopard 1 tanks and 12 of 18 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks.

Ukraine is also yet to receive any of the four promised IRIS-T missile defense systems or the 20 Marder armored vehicles, while roughly just 850 of the 26,350 155 mm artillery shells promised have been delivered.

The package also included several hundred drones, air surveillance radars, tankers, ambulances, and heavy-duty articulated lorries.

Die Welt noted that it was possible that the weapons commitment may be “withdrawn,” citing the example of 5,032 anti-tank handguns that had been listed as being prepared to be sent to Ukraine since the early months of the war, which have now disappeared off the site without any explanation.

It is not clear why Germany is dragging its feet over sending the weapons, although it was also slow to provide Ukraine with military aid at the beginning of the war. Despite that, it has since become one of Kyiv’s biggest arms suppliers.

After months of pressure, Germany finally agreed to send 88 Leopard 1 tanks and around 80 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine earlier this year.