Germany on Thursday reopened its embassy in Damascus, more than three months after the ouster of former president Bashar al-Assad.

The embassy was formally opened by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a visit to the Syrian capital.

The embassy was shut after the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2012.

Al-Assad ruled Syria for over two decades. Following a lightning offensive led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham late last year, he fled to Russia.

Since then, the new transitional government, led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, has been working to restore security and revive the economy.

Baerbock is set to meet al-Sharaa during her visit.