Inspired by big gains in last week’s parliamentary elections, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is setting its sights on gaining control of a regional government for the first time in next year’s state elections.

The party wants to win 45% of the electorate in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt and therefore be able to name the state’s premier or top leader, AfD state chairman Martin Reichardt said on Sunday.

The goal is to make Saxony-Anhalt, which is west of Berlin, the first German state to be led by an AfD government, he said at the opening of a state party conference in Magdeburg, the state capital.

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency is monitoring the AfD in Saxony-Anhalt as a confirmed right-wing extremist group.

“Saxony-Anhalt will become the blue beacon of Germany,” Reichardt said referring to the colour associated with the party.

In last week’s national parliamentary election, the AfD was the top party in the state with 37.1% of the vote. Nationally it came in second but it will not be in the government because other parties have refused to work with it.