Amazon Prime Day is making a second appearance this fall as Prime Big Deal Days, and this online sales event is the perfect time to stock up on essentials, holiday gifts, and more — we’re tracking all of the up-to-the-minute best discounts. But before the sale on October 10 and 11, you can pick up $100 in Amazon gift card credit to use during the event.

While we usually see Amazon offering shopping credits for buying Amazon gift cards before Prime Day sales, there are no specific promotions for Prime Day gift cards right now. However, Prime members only need to qualify for a Prime Visa

to snag an extra $100 to use for the sale.

You can also pick up gift cards in limited-edition packaging for the upcoming sale, but these products aren’t discounted. We’ll keep this page updated as new discounts go live, so be sure to check back often to see if new gift card deals are available.

How to get a $100 Amazon gift card

Prime members who sign up for a Prime Visa can receive a $100 Amazon gift card upon approval of your credit card application. Only new card members are eligible for the gift card. If you’re approved, the gift card credit will be loaded right into your Amazon account.

An Amazon Prime Visa credit card also offers other bonuses, including 5% back on Amazon purchases with an eligible Prime membership. Check out our Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature credit card review for more details.

Amazon Gift Card in a Prime Van



This limited-edition Amazon gift card comes in a sweet little Prime van-themed case, complete with wheels that even roll. The product itself isn’t discounted, but it is only available for a short time in celebration of the retailer’s Prime Big Deal Days event.

Prime Day gift card deals buying advice

Is Prime Day good for gift card deals?

Prime Day is a great time to find gift card deals from a variety of retailers and restaurants, including Amazon itself. In the past, we’ve seen price drops from companies like Applebees, Gap, Panera, and more.

When it comes to gift card deals, any discount is a worthwhile discount so long as you are planning on shopping at the intended retailer anyway. Getting $50 to spend at your favorite store while only paying $40 is a steal.

Do I need to be a Prime member?

In order to shop the deals during Amazon’s October Prime Day sale you’ll need to be a prime member. The event is another one of the exclusive benefits that come with a membership.