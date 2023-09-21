When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The second Amazon Prime Day event of 2023 has been confirmed for October 10 and 11. Officially called “Prime Big Deal Days,” the sale promises lots of discounts to make holiday shopping a bit easier before the Black Friday rush in November. There are even some promos that members can snag right now, including a Prime Day Kindle Unlimited deal that includes three months of service for free.

Kindle Unlimited is a must-have for avid readers and pairs perfectly with the best Kindles to give you access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, and magazines for a low monthly fee. And since Prime members can now get three months without paying a penny, trying out Kindle Unlimited is a no-brainer. Even if you don’t have a Prime membership, you still have a chance to save. All Amazon shoppers can take advantage of a separate deal to get two months of Kindle Unlimited for just $5.

The best Kindle Unlimited deals you can buy today

Prime Day Kindle Unlimited deals buying advice

Is Prime Day good for Kindle Unlimited deals?

Prime Day sales are an excellent time to save on Kindle Unlimited, as these events often feature Amazon products and services at all-time lows. The current three-month subscription deal matches the previous best deal we’ve seen for Kindle Unlimited.

Do I need to be a Prime member?

You don’t need to be a Prime member to get a Kindle Unlimited deal. Right now, non-members can get their first two months for only $5 — a $19 savings. Afterward, the plan will automatically renew at the full $12 a month price. If you are a Prime member, however, you can snag an even better deal for three months at no cost. Prime members will also be able to get exclusive deals during the Prime Big Deal Days event on October 10 and 11.

What is Kindle Unlimited?

Kindle Unlimited is a subscription service that gives members access to over four million ebooks, including a some titles with Audible narration. Subscriptions typically cost $12 a month after a 30-day free trial.

How does Kindle Unlimited work?

Kindle Unlimited is like a digital library. You can keep up to 20 ebooks/audiobooks at a time and don’t have any due dates. Instead, you can borrow and return books freely without a monthly limit.

Another benefit is that you don’t necessarily need a Kindle e-reader to use the service. You can access Kindle Unlimited ebooks through the Kindle app on other devices, including your tablet, smartphone, or even on your computer.

Is Kindle Unlimited worth it?

If you find yourself cycling through books often, Kindle Unlimited is definitely worth a try. But before you sign up, you should browse through the Kindle store. Books with the Kindle Unlimited icon are the ones that are included with a subscription, so if you’re interested in a lot of those books, definitely consider a subscription.

The service isn’t for everyone, as a lot of the included titles are romance novels, thrillers, and nonfiction. But if you read a lot of books in those genres, a subscription could offer a lot of value.

You can also cancel your membership at any time, so if after your trial you end up deciding that Kindle Unlimited isn’t right for you, you don’t have to pay anymore. Just remember to cancel before it auto-renews, so you don’t get charged.

What’s the difference between Prime Reading and Kindle Unlimited?

Amazon customers have access to two different ebook programs: Prime Reading and Kindle Unlimited. Both let you pick out ebooks and audiobooks, and then read (or listen) to them on your Kindle or Kindle app.

The main difference is that Prime Reading is automatically free for all Prime members, whereas you need to pay extra for Kindle Unlimited. But in exchange for your monthly fee, Kindle Unlimited offers a much, much larger selection of books and magazines than Prime Reading.

Prime Reading is a great place to start for new Kindle owners. But if you’re really looking to unlock your Kindle’s full potential, consider a Kindle Unlimited subscription.