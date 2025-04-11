If you’re looking to try your hand at astronomy, or you want a small telescope with a quality build to view upcoming night sky events, like the Lyrid Meteor Shower, then you might want to consider getting 30% off the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ.

Save 30% on the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80Z when you grab it from Amazon and apply the extra $10 coupon.

A 30% discount equates to a saving of $70 and that’s ideal for those looking for a top-tier beginner telescope and to start off in astronomy. April is a great month for astronomical events, with meteor showers among other targets visible in the sky. It’s also perfect for viewing upcoming full moons. The telescope itself is easy to use, features an 80mm aperture, plenty of accessories and you can use your smartphone with the StarSense app to get a list of the best targets to view based on your location. It’s the lowest price we’ve seen in nearly a year.

Image 1 of 2 The Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ is an affordable telescope, designed for those without much previous experience in astronomy and it comes with plenty of accessories. (Image credit: Amazon) The Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ is an affordable telescope, designed for those without much previous experience in astronomy and it comes with plenty of accessories. (Image credit: Celestron)

Now is a great time to pick up this telescope as it’s the lowest price we’ve seen since last Summer and you get plenty of telescope for your money too. It features an 80mm aperture, which allows plenty of light to pass through and it has fully coated glass optics, so images appear bright and clear.

You also get plenty of accessories to maximize your stargazing experience. These include 10mm and 25mm eyepieces, a preassembled tripod and mount, a red dot finderscope, a 2x Barlow lens, an accessory tray and a smartphone dock. Of course, you can download the StarSense app on your phone too, which will provide you with the information you need to learn about the night sky, and point you to the most visible targets in the night sky.

April and the coming months are great for night sky activity, but generally, this telescope is great for viewing the moon, the planets in our solar system, and large deep-sky objects like the Orion nebula.

Key features: 80mm aperture, fully coated glass optics, 10mm and 25mm eyepieces, preassembled tripod and mount, finderscope, accessory tray, smartphone dock, StarSense app.

Price history: Before today’s deal, this telescope retailed for its usual price of $229.99 with the occasional deal. But, this is the lowest price we’ve seen since last Summer, so if you want a telescope suitable for beginners that doesn’t take up too much space, this is the deal you’re looking for.

Price comparison: Amazon: $160.17 | Walmart: $229.95 | Adorama: $229.95

✅ Buy it if: You want an affordable beginner telescope for viewing a full moon and any upcoming night sky events.

❌ Don’t buy it if: You want something more advanced or closer to the top-end of what the market is offering, in which case you’ll want to check out our guide to the best telescopes.

